Puzo Michael J Has $9.99 Million Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Puzo Michael J trimmed its stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,912 shares during the quarter. AptarGroup makes up about 3.7% of Puzo Michael J’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Puzo Michael J owned 0.13% of AptarGroup worth $9,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ATR. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,001,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,283,000 after acquiring an additional 960,567 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,857,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,571,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 821,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,429,000 after acquiring an additional 155,135 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,693,000. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ATR shares. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on AptarGroup from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.00.

ATR traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $117.93. The stock had a trading volume of 4,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,303. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.76. AptarGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $88.26 and a one year high of $126.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $742.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.11 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.00%.

In other AptarGroup news, insider Marc Prieur sold 2,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.27, for a total value of $242,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,515.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gael Touya sold 10,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total value of $1,199,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

