Puzo Michael J Sells 100 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Puzo Michael J cut its position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 2,354.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 569,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,096,000 after acquiring an additional 546,307 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the first quarter worth about $246,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.4% during the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 7,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.6% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 7,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 0.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 66,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,601,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim downgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.84 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Sunday, April 14th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.49 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly And Co presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.49.

In related news, VP Michael J. Harrington sold 16,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.72, for a total transaction of $1,867,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 110,300 shares in the company, valued at $12,874,216. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joshua L. Smiley purchased 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $118.03 per share, for a total transaction of $50,280.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,589,292.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LLY stock traded down $3.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $109.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,966,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,018,415. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12 month low of $98.88 and a 12 month high of $132.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.04. The company has a market capitalization of $109.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.19.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.05. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 58.65% and a net margin of 33.76%. The company had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.645 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.49%.

Eli Lilly And Co Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

