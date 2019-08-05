Puzo Michael J Trims Holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Puzo Michael J lessened its holdings in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,348 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 2,954 shares during the period. Xilinx comprises approximately 2.2% of Puzo Michael J’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $6,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Shamrock Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Xilinx by 225.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 221 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Xilinx alerts:

In other Xilinx news, VP Catia Hagopian sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.69, for a total transaction of $45,975.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,263.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,821 shares of company stock valued at $2,377,587 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

XLNX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Xilinx from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Xilinx in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $128.00 price objective on Xilinx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Xilinx from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.52.

Xilinx stock traded down $2.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $107.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,946,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,116,325. The stock has a market cap of $27.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 6.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.27. Xilinx, Inc. has a one year low of $68.76 and a one year high of $141.60.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $849.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.76 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 35.99%. Xilinx’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.53%.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

Featured Article: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.