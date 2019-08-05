Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $246,000 Holdings in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 48.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 935 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BB&T Corp bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 114.6% in the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 22,827 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,268,000 after purchasing an additional 12,190 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 219.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 6,083 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on ServiceNow from $340.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on ServiceNow to $325.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.86.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Patricia L. Wadors sold 1,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total value of $410,967.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $815,345.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 21,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.72, for a total value of $5,565,283.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 119,092 shares of company stock valued at $33,064,052. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NOW traded down $7.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $258.30. The stock had a trading volume of 66,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,725,461. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $287.12. ServiceNow Inc has a 1 year low of $147.63 and a 1 year high of $303.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.14 billion, a PE ratio of 1,298.86, a PEG ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $833.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

