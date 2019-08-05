Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $348,000 Position in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 1,099.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,364 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 17,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 17,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MXIM shares. Citigroup set a $62.00 price objective on Maxim Integrated Products and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank set a $70.00 price objective on Maxim Integrated Products and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Benchmark started coverage on Maxim Integrated Products in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Maxim Integrated Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

MXIM stock traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.10. 47,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,476,800. The company has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.38. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.64 and a 52 week high of $65.73. The company has a quick ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.56.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 37.75% and a net margin of 35.76%. The firm had revenue of $557.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. This is a positive change from Maxim Integrated Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Maxim Integrated Products’s payout ratio is 75.72%.

In other news, VP Bruce E. Kiddoo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total value of $292,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $142,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,000 shares of company stock worth $1,118,220 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

