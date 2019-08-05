Quadrant Capital Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 31.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,659 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1,524.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 108.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 443 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 45.63% of the company’s stock.

CM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Desjardins lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.60.

NYSE CM traded down $0.98 on Monday, reaching $76.05. The stock had a trading volume of 4,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,750. The company has a market capitalization of $33.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of $72.96 and a 12-month high of $96.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.74.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The bank reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 18.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 44.33%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

