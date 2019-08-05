Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 1,685 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,685 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,784,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $827,830,000 after buying an additional 150,887 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,264,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $276,289,000 after buying an additional 515,587 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 891,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,779,000 after buying an additional 114,824 shares during the period. South Texas Money Management Ltd. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 805,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,236,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 724,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,426,000 after buying an additional 185,414 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $138.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,445,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,399,422. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $111.06 and a fifty-two week high of $136.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.53.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

