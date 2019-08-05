Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 2,311 Shares of Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC trimmed its stake in Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN) by 22.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,311 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in QGEN. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Qiagen in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qiagen during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 5,918.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Qiagen during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 83.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Qiagen alerts:

QGEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qiagen from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Qiagen in a report on Friday, July 26th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Qiagen in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Qiagen in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Qiagen in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.83.

Shares of NYSE QGEN traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.50. 16,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 790,260. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Qiagen NV has a 12 month low of $32.33 and a 12 month high of $41.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.72. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.83.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $381.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.37 million. Qiagen had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Qiagen NV will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qiagen Profile

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Qiagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.