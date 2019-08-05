Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 548 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 6,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 53,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,694,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 70.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMR has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.81.

In other news, insider Michael H. Train sold 12,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total transaction of $783,336.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,249,212.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 15,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total transaction of $1,009,202.81. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,304 shares in the company, valued at $1,936,728.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,333 shares of company stock worth $2,583,230 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded down $1.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $60.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,019,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,649,350. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $55.38 and a 12 month high of $79.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.31. The stock has a market cap of $37.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.32.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

