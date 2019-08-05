QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 853,182 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221,975 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.07% of QUALCOMM worth $64,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 28,376 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 37,568 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.8% in the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 24,344 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.7% in the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 216,043 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $12,321,000 after buying an additional 5,779 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

QCOM traded down $2.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $68.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,684,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,079,326. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.44. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.10 and a 12 month high of $90.34. The firm has a market cap of $86.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 112.21%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.74%.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays cut shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.93.

In other QUALCOMM news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 17,318 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total transaction of $1,469,778.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 79,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,777,887.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 7,141 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total transaction of $603,842.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,069 shares of company stock worth $3,489,942 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

