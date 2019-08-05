QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target Cut to $87.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays cut QUALCOMM from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. BidaskClub raised QUALCOMM from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Cfra set a $80.00 price target on QUALCOMM and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. DZ Bank cut QUALCOMM from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $98.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.93.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $1.49 on Thursday, hitting $69.66. 410,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,079,326. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.62. QUALCOMM has a 52 week low of $49.10 and a 52 week high of $90.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.44.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 112.21% and a net margin of 13.41%. QUALCOMM’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 77.74%.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Michelle M. Sterling sold 5,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.44, for a total transaction of $480,606.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 7,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total value of $603,842.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,069 shares of company stock valued at $3,489,942. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,379,210 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $534,896,000 after acquiring an additional 99,528 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 179.2% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,770,291 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $272,050,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061,598 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 3,221,596 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $183,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,071 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,985,605 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $227,115,000 after acquiring an additional 320,165 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,659,746 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $151,685,000 after acquiring an additional 416,097 shares during the period. 76.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

