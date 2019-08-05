Quantis Network Tops One Day Volume of $2,867.00 (QUAN)

Quantis Network (CURRENCY:QUAN) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 5th. Quantis Network has a market capitalization of $11,125.00 and $2,867.00 worth of Quantis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantis Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24. In the last seven days, Quantis Network has traded 23% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Quantis Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00236317 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008538 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $156.27 or 0.01321340 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000706 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00021627 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00103772 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000468 BTC.

About Quantis Network

Quantis Network’s total supply is 5,540,572 coins. Quantis Network’s official Twitter account is @QuantisNetwork. The official website for Quantis Network is quantisnetwork.org.

Buying and Selling Quantis Network

Quantis Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.