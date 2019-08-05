Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 3,176 Shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 67,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,176 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $3,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACC. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 97.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 363.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ACC. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of American Campus Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. JMP Securities lowered shares of American Campus Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.43.

ACC stock traded down $1.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.72. The company had a trading volume of 10,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,831. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.40. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.40 and a 52-week high of $49.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $203.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.82 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 2.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.39%.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

See Also: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC).

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.