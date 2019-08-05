Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires Shares of 31,862 TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 31,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,342,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in TransUnion in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in TransUnion in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Starr International Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $166,000.

In related news, CAO Timothy Elberfeld sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher A. Cartwright sold 36,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $2,376,360.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 209,625 shares in the company, valued at $13,805,902.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 205,701 shares of company stock worth $16,358,489 over the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TRU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. Atlantic Securities cut TransUnion from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on TransUnion from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.42.

Shares of TransUnion stock traded down $2.63 on Monday, hitting $79.14. 37,883 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,297,755. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of 34.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.63. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $52.15 and a 52-week high of $84.71.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. TransUnion had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 12.84%. The firm had revenue of $661.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.73 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

