Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 34.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,492 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International accounts for approximately 1.0% of Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $5,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at $355,441,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 17.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,048,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,819,000 after buying an additional 3,034,020 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 1,483.2% during the first quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 3,057,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,653,000 after buying an additional 2,864,803 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 1,184.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,449,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,259,000 after buying an additional 2,258,403 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,875,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,269,000 after buying an additional 1,928,429 shares during the period. 76.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 39,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total value of $2,174,366.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,655,353.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $52.39. The stock had a trading volume of 621,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,314,593. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.82. The stock has a market cap of $77.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.82. Mondelez International Inc has a 52-week low of $38.78 and a 52-week high of $55.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 14.57%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.80%.

Several research analysts have commented on MDLZ shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.