Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,922 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $2,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWBC. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 132.7% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,757,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,266,000 after buying an additional 2,142,829 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,178,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,159,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,555,000 after buying an additional 1,002,529 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 25,123.7% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 458,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,009,000 after buying an additional 457,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,663,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,593,000 after buying an additional 246,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

EWBC traded down $2.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.72. 32,932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 930,570. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.19. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.05 and a 12 month high of $66.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 32.92%. The firm had revenue of $420.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.61%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (down from $57.00) on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded East West Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. ValuEngine cut East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James cut East West Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.33.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

