Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Has $4.37 Million Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 25.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,277 shares during the period. M&T Bank comprises 0.8% of Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $4,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional grew its position in M&T Bank by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC grew its position in M&T Bank by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 26,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,539,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in M&T Bank by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 2,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in M&T Bank by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. grew its position in M&T Bank by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 2,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Doris P. Meister sold 460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total transaction of $73,733.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,930.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Darren J. King sold 1,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $299,990.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,263 shares in the company, valued at $7,538,555.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTB stock traded down $3.77 during trading on Monday, reaching $153.85. 45,902 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 822,849. The company has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $167.60. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $133.78 and a 1 year high of $180.77.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 14.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MTB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $217.00 to $206.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of M&T Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $196.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $189.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. M&T Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.77.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

