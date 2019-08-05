Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $3.30 Million in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 33,834 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,295,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth $27,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 353.8% in the first quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 413 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth $38,000. Motco grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 159.3% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 516 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT stock traded down $2.91 on Monday, reaching $99.42. 163,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,972,484. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Medtronic PLC has a one year low of $81.66 and a one year high of $103.95.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.12 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 41.38%.

In other news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $878,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Kuntz sold 3,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total transaction of $347,650.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,701 shares of company stock worth $8,917,504 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MDT. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Medtronic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Medtronic to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Medtronic to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.05.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

