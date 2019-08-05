Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Takes $3.86 Million Position in Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 135,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,855,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DISCK. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Discovery Inc Series C by 105.3% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in Discovery Inc Series C in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Somerset Trust Co raised its holdings in Discovery Inc Series C by 149.0% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Discovery Inc Series C in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in Discovery Inc Series C in the first quarter worth about $49,000. 56.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DISCK traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.84. 1,176,495 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,958,878. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.52. Discovery Inc Series C has a 1 year low of $21.99 and a 1 year high of $31.55. The company has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.43.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. Discovery Inc Series C had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Discovery Inc Series C will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DISCK shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

