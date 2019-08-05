Quorum Health (NYSE:QHC) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Quorum Health (NYSE:QHC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on QHC. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Quorum Health in a report on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quorum Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

NYSE QHC traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $1.59. The company had a trading volume of 4,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,435. The firm has a market cap of $53.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.77. Quorum Health has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $6.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.46.

Quorum Health (NYSE:QHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $442.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.87 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.80) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Quorum Health will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Quorum Health during the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Quorum Health by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 297,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 20,441 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Quorum Health by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 293,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 16,648 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Quorum Health by 378.1% during the 1st quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 95,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 75,300 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Quorum Health by 131.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 19,773 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Quorum Health Company Profile

Quorum Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospital and outpatient healthcare services in the United States. Its hospital and outpatient healthcare services include general and acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, diagnostic, obstetric, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services.

