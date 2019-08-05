RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RADCOM LTD. designs, manufactures, markets and supports innovative, high performance internetworking test and analysis equipment for data communications networks. Their products are used in the development and manufacturing of network equipment, the installation of networks, and the ongoing maintenance of operational networks. (Press Release) “

Get RADCOM alerts:

RDCM traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.71. The company had a trading volume of 285 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,589. The company has a market capitalization of $105.52 million, a PE ratio of -42.83 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.92. RADCOM has a 52 week low of $6.96 and a 52 week high of $21.05. The company has a current ratio of 9.84, a quick ratio of 9.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 million. RADCOM had a negative return on equity of 7.41% and a negative net margin of 20.15%. On average, equities research analysts expect that RADCOM will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDCM. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RADCOM by 7.6% during the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 291,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 20,454 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of RADCOM by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 24,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 10,905 shares during the last quarter. Delek Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of RADCOM by 1.9% during the first quarter. Delek Group Ltd. now owns 285,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RADCOM by 9.4% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 57,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.37% of the company’s stock.

About RADCOM

RADCOM Ltd. provides service assurance and customer experience management solutions for communication service providers (CSPs). Its carrier-grade solutions support mobile and fixed networks, and scale to terabit data bandwidths to enable data analytics. The company offers solutions for virtualized infrastructure and next-generation networks.

Featured Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RADCOM (RDCM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RADCOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADCOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.