Raiden Network Token (RDN) Achieves Market Cap of $11.67 Million

Raiden Network Token (CURRENCY:RDN) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. Over the last week, Raiden Network Token has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. One Raiden Network Token token can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00001951 BTC on popular exchanges including Kyber Network, Gate.io, Binance and Huobi. Raiden Network Token has a market capitalization of $11.67 million and $301,200.00 worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008490 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00013307 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000230 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000139 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

About Raiden Network Token

Raiden Network Token uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,593,936 tokens. Raiden Network Token’s official website is raiden.network. The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Raiden Network Token is www.medium.com/@raiden_network. Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network.

Buying and Selling Raiden Network Token

Raiden Network Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Huobi, Ethfinex, LATOKEN, Bilaxy, Binance, Kucoin, OKEx, Kyber Network, Gate.io, Bibox and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raiden Network Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raiden Network Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raiden Network Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

