Ranger Equity Bear ETF (NYSEARCA:HDGE) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ranger Equity Bear ETF (NYSEARCA:HDGE) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.95. Ranger Equity Bear ETF shares last traded at $6.93, with a volume of 300 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.47.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Weaver Consulting Group raised its position in Ranger Equity Bear ETF by 33.3% during the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 6,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ranger Equity Bear ETF in the first quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ranger Equity Bear ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 571,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after purchasing an additional 58,236 shares during the last quarter.

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Ranger Equity Bear ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ranger Equity Bear ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.