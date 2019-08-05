Rational (FRA:RAA) Shares Down 4.4%

Rational Ag (FRA:RAA) shares were down 4.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as €572.00 ($665.12) and last traded at €572.00 ($665.12), approximately 4,448 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at €598.50 ($695.93).

A number of analysts have commented on RAA shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €500.00 ($581.40) price objective on Rational and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank set a €654.00 ($760.47) target price on Rational and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Warburg Research set a €598.00 ($695.35) target price on Rational and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Independent Research set a €590.00 ($686.05) target price on Rational and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, HSBC set a €648.00 ($753.49) target price on Rational and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rational presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €571.80 ($664.88).

The stock's 50 day moving average is €600.09.

Rational (FRA:RAA)

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens. It operates in two segments, RATIONAL and FRIMA. The RATIONAL segment offers combi-steamers, such as SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus; and care products for combi-steamers. The FRIMA segment provides the VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat.

