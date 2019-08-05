Raymond James Raises Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Price Target to $71.00

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an accumulate rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.86.

Shares of MMP traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.66. 532,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 774,507. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $54.25 and a 52 week high of $72.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 48.33% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The company had revenue of $701.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a $1.013 dividend. This represents a $4.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.59%.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, insider Jeff R. Selvidge sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.64, for a total value of $254,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,488,985.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 103.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 556 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 308.6% during the first quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 662 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

