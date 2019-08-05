Raymond James Reaffirms Average Rating for Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV)

Raymond James reiterated their average rating on shares of Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) in a report issued on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TV. BMO Capital Markets restated an average rating on shares of Grupo Televisa SAB in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Grupo Televisa SAB in a research note on Monday, June 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Grupo Televisa SAB from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Televisa SAB from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Grupo Televisa SAB presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.20.

Shares of Grupo Televisa SAB stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.14. 63,397 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,616,591. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.94. Grupo Televisa SAB has a one year low of $8.23 and a one year high of $21.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Grupo Televisa SAB by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Grupo Televisa SAB by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 3,781 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Grupo Televisa SAB during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Televisa SAB during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Televisa SAB during the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.81% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment produces television programming and broadcasts Channels 2, 4, 5, and 9; sells advertising time on programs; provides Internet services; and produces television programming and broadcasting for local television stations in Mexico and the United States.

