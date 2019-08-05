Raymond James Reiterates “$62.00” Price Target for Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Raymond James set a $62.00 price objective on Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC cut shares of Methanex from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Methanex from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Methanex from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Methanex from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Methanex from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEOH traded down $1.08 on Thursday, reaching $33.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,605. Methanex has a 52-week low of $33.86 and a 52-week high of $83.23. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.16). Methanex had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $734.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Methanex will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Methanex by 145.0% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,679,092 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $95,366,000 after acquiring an additional 993,793 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Methanex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,470,000. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Methanex by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 806,944 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,820,000 after acquiring an additional 364,841 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Methanex by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 789,341 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,845,000 after purchasing an additional 76,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Methanex by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 740,424 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,915,000 after purchasing an additional 182,984 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.33% of the company’s stock.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

