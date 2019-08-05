Raymond James Reiterates Outperform Rating for Encana (NYSE:ECA)

Raymond James reissued their outperform rating on shares of Encana (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Encana in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Encana and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. AltaCorp Capital reissued an outperform rating on shares of Encana in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Encana to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Encana from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.33.

Shares of ECA traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $4.27. 9,758,664 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,844,492. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.75. Encana has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $14.28.

Encana (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Encana had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 11.40%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Encana will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.0188 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Encana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.30%.

In related news, CEO Douglas James Suttles bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.33 per share, with a total value of $26,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 174,212 shares in the company, valued at $928,549.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Corey Douglas Code bought 10,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $64,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 32,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,778. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 116,450 shares of company stock worth $608,238. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Encana by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 815,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,674,000 after acquiring an additional 100,023 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encana in the fourth quarter worth approximately $305,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Encana by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 41,883 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 14,204 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Encana by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Encana in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,974,000. 69.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Encana Company Profile

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

