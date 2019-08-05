Re/Max (NYSE:RMAX) Upgraded to “Sell” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Re/Max (NYSE:RMAX) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum cut Re/Max from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Re/Max from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Compass Point raised Re/Max from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut Re/Max from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Re/Max presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.40.

Shares of NYSE:RMAX traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.10. The company had a trading volume of 8,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,574. Re/Max has a twelve month low of $25.68 and a twelve month high of $51.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $501.20 million, a PE ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.46.

Re/Max (NYSE:RMAX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $71.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.26 million. Re/Max had a return on equity of 76.29% and a net margin of 11.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Re/Max will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Re/Max’s payout ratio is presently 41.58%.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Predovich sold 1,388 shares of Re/Max stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $42,875.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David L. Liniger acquired 140,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.75 per share, with a total value of $4,470,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 165,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,238,877. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 446,380 shares of company stock valued at $13,990,354 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RMAX. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Re/Max in the first quarter valued at $30,046,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Re/Max in the first quarter valued at $15,270,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Re/Max by 9.1% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,691,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,200,000 after purchasing an additional 141,138 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Re/Max by 389.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 78,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 62,200 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Re/Max by 121.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 100,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 55,225 shares during the period. 99.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Re/Max Company Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand. It also provides real estate technology solutions.

