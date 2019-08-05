Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $18.68

Shares of Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.68 and last traded at $19.02, with a volume of 10339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.45.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RRR. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TheStreet lowered Red Rock Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Red Rock Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Red Rock Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Red Rock Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.74. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

In other news, insider Joseph J. Hasson sold 12,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total transaction of $299,586.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,586.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRR. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $222,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 151.3% during the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile (NASDAQ:RRR)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas operations and Native American management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

Featured Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.