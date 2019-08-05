ReddCoin (RDD) Price Down 5.1% This Week

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $38.03 million and approximately $105,229.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges including BiteBTC, Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu and YoBit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.33 or 0.00947154 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00031756 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00250541 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00007412 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004451 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004110 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003210 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003834 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

ReddCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bleutrade, Trade Satoshi, LiteBit.eu, BiteBTC, Bittrex, C-Patex, Crex24, Bisq, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

