Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Price Target Raised to $22.00

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) had its price objective lifted by Bank of America from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on RDFN. Compass Point raised shares of Redfin from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Redfin from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Stephens upgraded shares of Redfin from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Redfin from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Redfin in a report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a hold rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.53.

NASDAQ RDFN traded down $1.11 on Friday, hitting $18.55. 61,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 853,329. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 4.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.86. Redfin has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $24.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.77 and a beta of 1.36.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Redfin had a negative net margin of 15.47% and a negative return on equity of 25.08%. The firm had revenue of $197.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Redfin will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Redfin news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total transaction of $51,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $51,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Adam Wiener sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total transaction of $88,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 250,503 shares in the company, valued at $4,441,418.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,000 shares of company stock worth $391,100 over the last 90 days. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Redfin by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 319,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after acquiring an additional 5,011 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Redfin by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 803,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,574,000 after acquiring an additional 58,302 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Redfin by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 168,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 10,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in shares of Redfin by 376.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 19,945 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

