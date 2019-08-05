Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RDFN. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Redfin from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Redfin in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They set a sector weight rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Cowen set a $24.00 price target on shares of Redfin and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. DA Davidson set a $16.00 target price on shares of Redfin and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of Redfin from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.53.

NASDAQ RDFN traded down $1.23 on Thursday, hitting $18.43. 1,044,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 853,329. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Redfin has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $24.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.61 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.86.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $197.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.35 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 15.47% and a negative return on equity of 25.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Analysts forecast that Redfin will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bridget Frey sold 5,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total transaction of $91,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total transaction of $51,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $51,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,000 shares of company stock worth $391,100. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Redfin by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 319,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,598,000 after acquiring an additional 5,011 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Redfin during the fourth quarter worth about $350,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Redfin by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 803,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,574,000 after acquiring an additional 58,302 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Redfin by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 168,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 10,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in Redfin by 376.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 19,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

