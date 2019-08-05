Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $81.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.59% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Year to date, Regal Beloit's shares have outperformed the industry. We believe that the company stands to benefit from solid product portfolio, productivity enhancement initiatives and inorganic actions. It is worth mentioning here that the company completed divestment of the highly engineered drives and control systems business in the first quarter of 2019. Acquired assets added 3.9% to sales growth in the quarter. Also, the company's policy of rewarding shareholders handsomely works in its favor. However, the company suffers from customer concentration risks, divestment issues, forex woes and cyclical nature of business. A highly leveraged balance sheet can inflate its financial obligations and hurt profitability. For 2019, it revised organic sales growth projection from low to mid-single digit to a low-single digit.”

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Regal Beloit from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.80.

Shares of NYSE:RBC traded down $0.83 during trading on Monday, hitting $75.99. 11,164 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,863. Regal Beloit has a 52 week low of $66.04 and a 52 week high of $87.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.58.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.02. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $853.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $882.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Regal Beloit’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Regal Beloit will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Regal Beloit in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Regal Beloit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Regal Beloit by 159.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Regal Beloit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Regal Beloit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Regal Beloit

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

