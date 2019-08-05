Regentatlantic Capital LLC Buys Shares of 919 IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp stock traded down $9.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $227.40. The stock had a trading volume of 186,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,083. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $230.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.68, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.96. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52-week low of $149.85 and a 52-week high of $246.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,332,500 over the last three months. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities cut shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $228.02 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp to $321.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Cowen set a $290.00 price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.06.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

