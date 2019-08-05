Regentatlantic Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 2.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,175 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SAP. Comerica Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of SAP by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 4,263 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SAP by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,658 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in SAP by 5,035.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 239,009 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,792,000 after purchasing an additional 234,355 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SAP during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,328,000. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in SAP by 3.9% during the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,613 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares during the period. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SAP alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SAP. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of SAP from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets set a $140.00 price objective on shares of SAP and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. SAP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.63.

Shares of SAP stock traded down $2.81 on Monday, hitting $118.87. The company had a trading volume of 22,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,876. The company has a market capitalization of $146.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.08. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $94.81 and a twelve month high of $140.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.08.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The software maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. SAP had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that SAP SE will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAP Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.