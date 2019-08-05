Regentatlantic Capital LLC Has $352,000 Stake in Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Perspecta were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PRSP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Perspecta during the fourth quarter worth $35,504,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new position in Perspecta during the first quarter worth $18,745,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Perspecta by 81.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,666,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,692,000 after purchasing an additional 745,898 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Perspecta by 126.1% during the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,198,000 after purchasing an additional 501,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Perspecta by 15.2% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,518,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,139,000 after purchasing an additional 465,298 shares during the last quarter.

Get Perspecta alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on PRSP. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Perspecta in a report on Thursday, May 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Cowen cut shares of Perspecta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Perspecta in a research note on Saturday, June 29th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Perspecta to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $21.00 price target on shares of Perspecta and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.17.

In related news, Director Philip O. Nolan acquired 4,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.98 per share, with a total value of $100,330.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip O. Nolan acquired 4,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.49 per share, for a total transaction of $101,110.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Shares of PRSP traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.01. The company had a trading volume of 5,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,718. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.58. Perspecta Inc has a 12 month low of $15.74 and a 12 month high of $26.64.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Perspecta’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This is a positive change from Perspecta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%.

Perspecta Company Profile

There is no company description available for Perspecta Inc

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Perspecta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perspecta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.