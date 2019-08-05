Regentatlantic Capital LLC Has $515,000 Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Comerica Securities Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 188,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,093,000 after buying an additional 4,118 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $8,987,000. Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $16,834,000. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $3,837,000. Finally, Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 14,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $1.82 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $75.27. The stock had a trading volume of 93,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,351,143. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $65.04 and a 1-year high of $90.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.75.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

