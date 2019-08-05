Regentatlantic Capital LLC Purchases 99 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WM. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter worth $286,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 4.3% during the second quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 33,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 5.5% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 38,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 149.8% during the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 37,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,931,000 after acquiring an additional 22,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 4.2% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 16,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WM traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $115.55. 29,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,558,797. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $49.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.62. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.22 and a twelve month high of $118.89.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 84,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total value of $9,823,424.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,963,125.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patrick W. Gross sold 289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.61, for a total transaction of $34,278.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,378 shares in the company, valued at $6,331,164.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,303 shares of company stock valued at $9,930,887 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WM shares. Raymond James set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. CIBC reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.30.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

