Regentatlantic Capital LLC Sells 308 Shares of Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lessened its position in Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Evergy by 11.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 832,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,312,000 after purchasing an additional 83,733 shares in the last quarter. Whitehelm Capital Pty Ltd increased its stake in Evergy by 13.0% in the first quarter. Whitehelm Capital Pty Ltd now owns 87,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,094,000 after purchasing an additional 10,114 shares in the last quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management increased its stake in Evergy by 3.3% in the first quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 63,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Evergy by 10.2% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 485,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,211,000 after purchasing an additional 44,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Evergy by 79.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 815,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,324,000 after purchasing an additional 360,140 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EVRG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Evergy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.20.

Shares of Evergy stock traded up $0.37 on Monday, hitting $61.20. The company had a trading volume of 6,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,679,035. Evergy has a twelve month low of $54.19 and a twelve month high of $62.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.88.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS.

In related news, SVP Heather A. Humphrey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $58,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Carl Soderstrom, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.30, for a total transaction of $233,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $588,040 in the last 90 days.

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

