Regentatlantic Capital LLC Takes $230,000 Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 1,569.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Hasbro by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Stephen J. Davis sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total transaction of $412,608.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,854,741.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS traded down $3.06 on Monday, hitting $110.45. 18,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,233,558. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.50. Hasbro, Inc. has a one year low of $76.84 and a one year high of $126.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.03.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.27. Hasbro had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The company had revenue of $984.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 70.65%.

HAS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Hasbro to $118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price (up previously from $109.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.85.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

