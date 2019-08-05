Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $15.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.15 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Repay an industry rank of 41 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, BTIG Research began coverage on Repay in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of RPAY traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.29. The company had a trading volume of 8,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,193. The company has a market cap of $304.44 million and a P/E ratio of -82.14. Repay has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $14.00.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Analysts expect that Repay will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions in the United States. The company offers credit and debit card processing, automated clearing house processing, and funding solutions. It primarily serves clients in consumer finance, automotive, receivables management, and healthcare sectors, as well as financial institutions.

