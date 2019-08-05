Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Innophos (IPHS)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Innophos (NASDAQ: IPHS):

7/25/2019 – Innophos was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Innophos, Inc., is one of the leading North American manufacturers of specialty phosphates, serving a diverse range of customers across multiple applications, geographies and channels. Innophos offers a broad suite of products used in a wide variety of food and beverage, consumer products, pharmaceutical and industrial applications. Innophos’ market-leading positions derive from its experience and dedication to customer service and innovation. “

7/23/2019 – Innophos was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Innophos, Inc., is one of the leading North American manufacturers of specialty phosphates, serving a diverse range of customers across multiple applications, geographies and channels. Innophos offers a broad suite of products used in a wide variety of food and beverage, consumer products, pharmaceutical and industrial applications. Innophos’ market-leading positions derive from its experience and dedication to customer service and innovation. “

7/18/2019 – Innophos was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Innophos, Inc., is one of the leading North American manufacturers of specialty phosphates, serving a diverse range of customers across multiple applications, geographies and channels. Innophos offers a broad suite of products used in a wide variety of food and beverage, consumer products, pharmaceutical and industrial applications. Innophos’ market-leading positions derive from its experience and dedication to customer service and innovation. “

7/17/2019 – Innophos was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Innophos, Inc., is one of the leading North American manufacturers of specialty phosphates, serving a diverse range of customers across multiple applications, geographies and channels. Innophos offers a broad suite of products used in a wide variety of food and beverage, consumer products, pharmaceutical and industrial applications. Innophos’ market-leading positions derive from its experience and dedication to customer service and innovation. “

6/28/2019 – Innophos was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

NASDAQ:IPHS traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.20. 91,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,323. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.67. Innophos Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.57 and a twelve month high of $46.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.98 million, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.43.

Get Innophos Holdings Inc alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPHS. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Innophos by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 905,016 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,200,000 after buying an additional 178,826 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Innophos by 177.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 170,375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 109,057 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innophos by 553.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 69,597 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 58,950 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Innophos by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,084,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,596,000 after purchasing an additional 38,309 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innophos in the 1st quarter valued at $920,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innophos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces specialty ingredients with applications in food, health, nutrition, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Food, Health and Nutrition; Industrial Specialties; and Other. The company's specialty ingredients include specialty phosphate salts and specialty phosphoric acids, as well as other mineral, enzyme, and botanical based specialty ingredients that are used as flavor enhancers in beverages; electrolytes in sports drinks; texture modifiers in cheeses; leavening agents in baked goods; calcium and phosphorus fortification in food and beverages; moisture and color retention in seafood, poultry, and meat; excipients in vitamins, minerals, nutritional supplements, and pharmaceuticals; and abrasives in toothpaste.

Featured Story: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Innophos Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innophos Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.