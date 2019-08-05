Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) PT Raised to $82.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Stephens from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stephens’ price objective points to a potential upside of 7.56% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on QSR. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 target price (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Friday, July 12th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.81.

NYSE QSR traded down $0.98 on Monday, hitting $76.24. 62,323 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,420,489. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. Restaurant Brands International has a fifty-two week low of $50.20 and a fifty-two week high of $77.80. The firm has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.34.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Daniel S. Schwartz sold 1,041,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.88, for a total value of $70,722,950.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 461,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,335,919.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 127,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total transaction of $8,709,591.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 558,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,160,940.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,910,639 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $579,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,671 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,998,387 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $390,557,000 after acquiring an additional 852,636 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,306,125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $300,083,000 after acquiring an additional 85,220 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 413.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,854,786 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $185,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,246,196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $146,250,000 after acquiring an additional 133,475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

