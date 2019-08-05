resTORbio (NASDAQ:TORC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of resTORbio (NASDAQ:TORC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “resTORbio, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases. The company’s program consists of rapamycin complex 1 pathway to treat aging-related diseases and conditions. Its lead product candidate, RTB101 is an orally administered, small molecule, potent TORC1 inhibitor which is in clinical stage. resTORbio, Inc. is based in BOSTON, United States. “

Separately, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of resTORbio in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.50.

NASDAQ:TORC traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.72. 97,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,372. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.13. resTORbio has a fifty-two week low of $6.21 and a fifty-two week high of $16.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.87 million, a P/E ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 3.26.

resTORbio (NASDAQ:TORC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.02). Equities analysts predict that resTORbio will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of resTORbio by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 802,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,920,000 after acquiring an additional 332,423 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of resTORbio by 63.4% in the first quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 430,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 167,113 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of resTORbio by 1,292.1% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 31,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 28,852 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of resTORbio in the first quarter valued at about $29,440,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of resTORbio by 28.1% in the first quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 950,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,479,000 after acquiring an additional 208,184 shares in the last quarter. 50.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

resTORbio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases. Its lead program is targeting the selective inhibition of TORC1, an evolutionary conserved pathway that contributes to the decline in function of multiple organ systems, including the immune, cardiac, and neurologic systems.

