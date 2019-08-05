Retirement Planning Group Has $244,000 Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Retirement Planning Group cut its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Group’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Betterment LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 24,093,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,486,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,162 shares during the period. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 41.9% in the first quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 11,941,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527,187 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,740,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,778,000 after purchasing an additional 621,034 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,024,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,745,000 after purchasing an additional 525,051 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 33,562.6% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,813,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,319,000 after purchasing an additional 5,795,924 shares during the period.

VTI stock traded down $5.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $144.13. The stock had a trading volume of 378,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,846,998. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $151.48. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $119.35 and a twelve month high of $154.51.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

