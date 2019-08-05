Retirement Planning Group Has $975,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Retirement Planning Group lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 14,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 9,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Williams Jones & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Williams Jones & Associates LLC now owns 24,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period.

Shares of IWM stock traded down $6.06 on Monday, hitting $146.52. The company had a trading volume of 3,755,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,297,545. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $154.85. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $125.81 and a twelve month high of $173.39.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

