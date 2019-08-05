Reviewing New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) & Carbon Black (NYSE:CBLK)

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) and Carbon Black (NASDAQ:CBLK) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

Get New Relic alerts:

This table compares New Relic and Carbon Black’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Relic -8.53% -6.57% -2.15% Carbon Black -30.69% -37.37% -17.25%

Risk and Volatility

New Relic has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carbon Black has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.4% of New Relic shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.5% of Carbon Black shares are held by institutional investors. 17.4% of New Relic shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.6% of Carbon Black shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for New Relic and Carbon Black, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Relic 1 1 9 1 2.83 Carbon Black 0 3 2 1 2.67

New Relic currently has a consensus target price of $114.55, suggesting a potential upside of 30.31%. Carbon Black has a consensus target price of $18.30, suggesting a potential downside of 5.26%. Given New Relic’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe New Relic is more favorable than Carbon Black.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares New Relic and Carbon Black’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Relic $479.23 million 10.71 -$40.89 million ($0.31) -283.55 Carbon Black $209.72 million 6.59 -$82.06 million ($1.40) -13.79

New Relic has higher revenue and earnings than Carbon Black. New Relic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Carbon Black, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

New Relic beats Carbon Black on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc., a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications. It also provides New Relic Synthetics, which simulates usage and reproduces business-critical functionality that enables its users to test their software throughout the entire development life cycle; New Relic Infrastructure that provides a view of the health and configuration changes for an enterprise's entire host ecosystem across various environments; and New Relic Insights that enables technology and business users to perform real-time analysis. In addition, the company offers New Relic Applied Intelligence platform; New Relic's alerting platform, a centralized notification system that delivers alerts from across the products that make up the New Relic Platform; and New Relic's plugins architecture, which offers a plugin architecture, including application programming interfaces and software development kits for customers and partners to embed and extend its solution into their products. The company sells its products through direct sales organizations, online and offline sales, and marketing activities. New Relic, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Carbon Black Company Profile

Carbon Black, Inc. provides security solutions in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable customers to predict, prevent, detect, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks before they cause a damaging incident or data breach. The company offers CB Predictive Security Cloud, a big data and analytics platform, which provides endpoint data collection, streaming analytics, collective intelligence, and open application program interfaces, as well as a set of security services. It also provides CB Defense, an antivirus, and endpoint detection and response solution; CB ThreatHunter, a threat hunting and incident response solution delivering unfiltered visibility for security operations centers and incident response teams; CB LiveOps, a real-time security operations solution that enables organizations to query various endpoints and remediate issues in real time; CB ThreatSight, a managed service for CB Defense customers designed to monitor, prioritize, and analyze threats; and CB Defense for VMware, an offering to protect applications running inside virtualized data centers. In addition, the company offers CB Response, an on premises or cloud based solution for threat hunting and incident response; and CB Protection, a product for application control to lock down critical infrastructure available on premise. Further, it provides unfiltered endpoint data collection; proprietary data-shaping technology; streaming analytics and collective intelligence; and extensible and open architecture products. The company serves security-focused enterprises, government agencies, and small-to-mid-sized organizations. The company was formerly known as Bit9, Inc. and changed its name to Carbon Black, Inc. in January 2016. Carbon Black, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.