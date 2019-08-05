Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RYTM. BidaskClub cut shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.67.

Shares of RYTM stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.74. The stock had a trading volume of 4,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,475. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.24. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $34.97. The company has a market capitalization of $670.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 18.32, a current ratio of 7.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.36). Equities analysts forecast that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Der Ploeg Leonardus H.T. Van sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $381,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 105,433.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 3,163 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 424.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 4,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiff Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. 89.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders that result in life-threatening metabolic disorders. The company's lead product candidate is setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist peptide, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) and leptin receptor deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trials for treating POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity and POMC epigenetic disorders.

