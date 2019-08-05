Rice Partnership LLC Grows Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Rice Partnership LLC grew its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,616 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,976 shares during the period. HP comprises 1.3% of Rice Partnership LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $1,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of HP by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,390,859 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $396,194,000 after acquiring an additional 313,469 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in HP by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,246,617 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $413,637,000 after buying an additional 385,515 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in HP by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,796,913 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $362,686,000 after buying an additional 5,761,703 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in HP by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 16,092,374 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $312,674,000 after buying an additional 1,199,670 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP increased its stake in HP by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 11,126,218 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $216,182,000 after buying an additional 224,949 shares during the period. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other HP news, insider Claire Bramley sold 15,819 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $316,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dion J. Weisler sold 132,964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total transaction of $2,785,595.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 213,635 shares of company stock worth $4,423,266. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.09. The stock had a trading volume of 328,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,611,317. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.06 and a 1 year high of $27.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.97. The stock has a market cap of $30.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.40.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. HP had a net margin of 6.67% and a negative return on equity of 232.81%. The company had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.68%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HPQ. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of HP in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of HP from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of HP in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.43.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

